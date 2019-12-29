Birdchain (BIRD) Price Hits $0.0011 on Major Exchanges

Birdchain (CURRENCY:BIRD) traded down 13.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. Birdchain has a total market capitalization of $170,050.00 and $211.00 worth of Birdchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Birdchain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and IDEX. In the last seven days, Birdchain has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Birdchain

Birdchain's total supply is 287,504,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 156,732,401 tokens. The Reddit community for Birdchain is /r/birdchain and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. Birdchain's official message board is medium.com/@birdchain_io. The official website for Birdchain is www.birdchainapp.com.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Birdchain Token Trading

Birdchain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Birdchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Birdchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Birdchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

