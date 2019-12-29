BitBall (BTB) Trading 90.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded up 45.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One BitBall token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, BitBall has traded 90.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitBall has a total market capitalization of $341,359.00 and $3,232.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00057781 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00084304 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000919 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00069675 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7,480.27 or 0.99876867 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000355 BTC.

BitBall Profile

BitBall is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 13th, 2013. BitBall’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 129,255,759 tokens. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78. The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

BitBall can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Blue Helix. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

