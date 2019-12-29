BitBar (BTB) Price Tops $1.35 on Major Exchanges

BitBar (CURRENCY:BTB) traded down 24.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 29th. BitBar has a market capitalization of $59,784.00 and approximately $274.00 worth of BitBar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitBar coin can now be purchased for $1.35 or 0.00018170 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Novaexchange. During the last seven days, BitBar has traded down 27.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,260.98 or 2.18705870 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000557 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000241 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About BitBar

BitBar (CRYPTO:BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 13th, 2013. BitBar’s total supply is 44,253 coins. The Reddit community for BitBar is /r/bitbar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitBar is bitbar.co. BitBar’s official Twitter account is @spider_BTB.

BitBar Coin Trading

BitBar can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Novaexchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitBar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

