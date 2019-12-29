BitCapitalVendor 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $51.79 Million (BCV)

BitCapitalVendor (CURRENCY:BCV) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. During the last week, BitCapitalVendor has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BitCapitalVendor token can currently be purchased for about $0.0074 or 0.00000100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX, Bibox and Bit-Z. BitCapitalVendor has a total market capitalization of $6.76 million and approximately $51.79 million worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BitCapitalVendor Profile

BitCapitalVendor (CRYPTO:BCV) is a token. Its genesis date was November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 910,399,995 tokens. BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial. BitCapitalVendor’s official website is www.bitcv.com.

BitCapitalVendor Token Trading

BitCapitalVendor can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, HADAX and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCapitalVendor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCapitalVendor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCapitalVendor using one of the exchanges listed above.

