bitCNY Price Hits $0.15 on Major Exchanges (BITCNY)

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. bitCNY has a total market capitalization of $7.12 million and approximately $226.43 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One bitCNY token can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00001942 BTC on major exchanges including CoinTiger, BitShares Asset Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. In the last seven days, bitCNY has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013514 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00189644 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $98.38 or 0.01316206 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025341 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00124820 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

bitCNY launched on November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 49,003,500 tokens. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org.

bitCNY can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitShares Asset Exchange, CoinTiger and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy bitCNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

