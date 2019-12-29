BitCoen Price Down 32.7% Over Last Week (BEN)

BitCoen (CURRENCY:BEN) traded 32.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 29th. In the last week, BitCoen has traded 32.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitCoen has a market capitalization of $28,694.00 and $268.00 worth of BitCoen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitCoen coin can now be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000055 BTC on exchanges including Sistemkoin and BitFlip.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitCoen alerts:

Mixin (XIN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.38 or 0.02436044 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000086 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000337 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000532 BTC.

BitCoen Profile

BitCoen is a Limited Confidence Proof-of-Activity coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. BitCoen’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 coins. The official website for BitCoen is bitcoen.io. The official message board for BitCoen is medium.com/@bitcoen. BitCoen’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoen.

Buying and Selling BitCoen

BitCoen can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitFlip and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCoen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitCoen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCoen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.