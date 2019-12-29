Bitcoin Atom Hits Market Cap of $712,541.00 (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 29th. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be purchased for $0.0387 or 0.00000520 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and Exrates. During the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Atom has a total market cap of $712,541.00 and approximately $67.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000230 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000035 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Coin Profile

Bitcoin Atom (CRYPTO:BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 4th, 2017. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io. The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom. Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

Bitcoin Atom can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

