Bitcoin Cash (BCH) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.86 Billion

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 29th. Bitcoin Cash has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion and approximately $1.86 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded up 10% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be bought for $215.28 or 0.02874503 BTC on major exchanges including Coinsquare, Bitstamp, Coinbase Pro and BTCC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,485.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.66 or 0.00529591 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005678 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00020009 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000481 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000316 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,194,125 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

Bitcoin Cash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bisq, Coinone, CoinTiger, Graviex, DragonEX, Exmo, BTC Markets, Livecoin, SouthXchange, Liquid, Sistemkoin, BTC Trade UA, EXX, Crex24, Bitinka, CPDAX, Trade Satoshi, Bit-Z, TOPBTC, QuadrigaCX, Bitbns, UEX, BtcTrade.im, Zebpay, Cobinhood, Coinbase Pro, Bitfinex, ACX, Fatbtc, QBTC, ChaoEX, Tidex, Instant Bitex, Bit2C, BigONE, IDCM, C2CX, COSS, Huobi, Bitsane, Independent Reserve, CoinEgg, CoinBene, BitForex, CoinFalcon, Altcoin Trader, HBUS, Braziliex, Allcoin, ABCC, Stocks.Exchange, Bibox, Coinsquare, xBTCe, Upbit, Trade By Trade, Coinhub, Coinnest, Ovis, Negocie Coins, CryptoBridge, Iquant, Bithumb, Indodax, GOPAX, CoinEx, OKEx, HitBTC, BiteBTC, Mercatox, OTCBTC, Liqui, B2BX, Coinroom, Cryptopia, RightBTC, Mercado Bitcoin, BX Thailand, Bittylicious, Kraken, Binance, Cryptohub, Vebitcoin, Gate.io, DSX, Koineks, Bitso, OKCoin International, Coinbe, Poloniex, Bittrex, Bitstamp, Kuna, Cryptomate, MBAex, BitMarket, YoBit, BitBay, CEX.IO, Coindeal, WazirX, Kucoin, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Exrates, Gatecoin, Buda, CoinExchange, BTCC, Coinfloor, Bitbank, bitFlyer, ZB.COM, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Coinrail, Zaif, WEX, Koinex, cfinex, Koinim, Korbit, Coinsuper, FCoin and Bleutrade. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, GDAX or Gemini.

