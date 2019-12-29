Bitcoin Diamond Price Tops $0.35 on Major Exchanges (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 29th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00004625 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, BigONE, Coinnest and Crex24. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $64.60 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004714 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001341 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00008684 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00051670 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000072 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is btcd.io. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Crex24, BigONE, Binance, Coinnest, Bithumb, HitBTC, Indodax, OKEx, YoBit, CoinBene, Huobi, Exrates, BtcTrade.im and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

