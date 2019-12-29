Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Trading 2.5% Higher This Week

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $97.03 million and $19.48 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.54 or 0.00073976 BTC on exchanges including Bitsane, Braziliex, Vebitcoin and C2CX. During the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00396449 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00102786 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002548 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001468 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000370 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C2CX, Bitfinex, Altcoin Trader, Coinone, Huobi, YoBit, BitMarket, BitFlip, Braziliex, Graviex, Korbit, Bit-Z, Bittrex, Sistemkoin, DSX, Ovis, Gate.io, Exmo, OKEx, Coinnest, Bithumb, Trade Satoshi, QuadrigaCX, Bitlish, TDAX, Negocie Coins, Bitsane, Vebitcoin, Zebpay, HitBTC, Koineks, Bitinka, Exrates, SouthXchange, CEX.IO, Indodax, Upbit, Bleutrade, Instant Bitex, BitBay, Crex24, Binance and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.