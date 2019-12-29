Bitcoin Incognito Market Cap Hits $261,150.00 (XBI)

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can currently be bought for $0.0209 or 0.00000283 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Escodex, Graviex and STEX. Bitcoin Incognito has a market capitalization of $261,150.00 and $20,773.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Incognito has traded up 19.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded up 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003550 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Profile

Bitcoin Incognito is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2018. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 12,474,743 coins. Bitcoin Incognito’s official website is bitcoinincognito.org. Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Trading

Bitcoin Incognito can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex, Crex24, STEX, Graviex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Incognito should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Incognito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

