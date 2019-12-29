Bitcoin Incognito Market Capitalization Achieves $276,664.00 (XBI)

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 29th. Bitcoin Incognito has a market capitalization of $276,664.00 and $18,574.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can now be purchased for $0.0222 or 0.00000300 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Escodex, STEX and Graviex. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Incognito has traded 17.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002801 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XBI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 9th, 2018. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 12,482,293 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Incognito’s official website is bitcoinincognito.org. Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Incognito can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Escodex, Graviex, STEX and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Incognito should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Incognito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

