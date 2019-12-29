Bitcoin Interest (BCI) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $11,183.00

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded down 11.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 29th. One Bitcoin Interest coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0274 or 0.00000371 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange, Bitfinex and HitBTC. Bitcoin Interest has a market capitalization of $502,164.00 and $11,183.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Interest has traded down 25.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.05 or 0.00393012 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00074362 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00102032 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002547 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001473 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest Coin Profile

Bitcoin Interest (CRYPTO:BCI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Interest is bitcoininterest.io. Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest.

Bitcoin Interest Coin Trading

Bitcoin Interest can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bitfinex, Trade Satoshi, Exrates and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Interest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Interest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

