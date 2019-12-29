BitCoin One Price Down 15.6% Over Last 7 Days (BTCONE)

BitCoin One (CURRENCY:BTCONE) traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. BitCoin One has a total market capitalization of $28,864.00 and $135.00 worth of BitCoin One was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitCoin One has traded down 15.6% against the US dollar. One BitCoin One token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013479 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00189078 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.35 or 0.01331722 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025352 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00124755 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About BitCoin One

BitCoin One’s total supply is 12,494,897 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,494,861 tokens. BitCoin One’s official Twitter account is @THEBITCOINONE and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitCoin One’s official website is www.bitcoinone.io.

BitCoin One Token Trading

BitCoin One can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoin One directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoin One should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCoin One using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

