Bitcoin Planet (BTPL) Trading 88.1% Lower This Week

Bitcoin Planet (CURRENCY:BTPL) traded down 13.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. One Bitcoin Planet coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and Novaexchange. Bitcoin Planet has a total market capitalization of $583.00 and $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Planet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Planet has traded down 88.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00060239 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00048644 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.17 or 0.00598784 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00225139 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00085232 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004476 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004980 BTC.

Bitcoin Planet Profile

Bitcoin Planet is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 17th, 2017. Bitcoin Planet’s total supply is 7,302,962 coins and its circulating supply is 6,804,362 coins. Bitcoin Planet’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_planet_. The official website for Bitcoin Planet is bitcoin-planet.net.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Planet

Bitcoin Planet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Novaexchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Planet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Planet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Planet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

