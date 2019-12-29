Bitcoin Planet (BTPL) Trading Down 88.1% This Week

Bitcoin Planet (CURRENCY:BTPL) traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 29th. One Bitcoin Planet coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Novaexchange. Bitcoin Planet has a market cap of $583.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Planet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Planet has traded 88.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00057352 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00051226 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.39 or 0.00601217 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00224041 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004631 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00084793 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001810 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About Bitcoin Planet

Bitcoin Planet is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2017. Bitcoin Planet’s total supply is 7,302,962 coins and its circulating supply is 6,804,362 coins. Bitcoin Planet’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_planet_. Bitcoin Planet’s official website is bitcoin-planet.net.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Planet

Bitcoin Planet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Novaexchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Planet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Planet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Planet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

