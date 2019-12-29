Bitcoin Plus (XBC) Trading Up 1.1% This Week

Bitcoin Plus (CURRENCY:XBC) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 29th. One Bitcoin Plus coin can now be purchased for $3.90 or 0.00052010 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, Poloniex and Trade By Trade. Bitcoin Plus has a total market cap of $521,375.00 and approximately $15,963.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin Plus has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004602 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004702 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001336 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00008612 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus Coin Profile

Bitcoin Plus (CRYPTO:XBC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 30th, 2014. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 133,849 coins. Bitcoin Plus’ official website is www.bitcoinplus.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin Plus is bitcointalk.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Plus

Bitcoin Plus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Cryptopia, Trade By Trade, Trade Satoshi and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Plus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

