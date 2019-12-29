Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Price Tops $0.11 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 29th. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $520,352.00 and approximately $628.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00001467 BTC on exchanges including TOPBTC, HitBTC, Sistemkoin and Altcoin Trader. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.53 or 0.00395768 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00073934 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00101050 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002315 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000370 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,806,044 coins and its circulating supply is 4,776,498 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, TOPBTC, TradeOgre, Exrates, HitBTC, Altcoin Trader, Nanex and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

