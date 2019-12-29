Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) Trading Up 19.9% This Week

Bitcoin Scrypt (CURRENCY:BTCS) traded up 15.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. One Bitcoin Scrypt coin can now be bought for about $0.0072 or 0.00000097 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Scrypt has a total market capitalization of $126,179.00 and $6.00 worth of Bitcoin Scrypt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin Scrypt has traded 19.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Scrypt alerts:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Bitcoin Scrypt

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 8th, 2013. Bitcoin Scrypt’s total supply is 17,615,950 coins. Bitcoin Scrypt’s official website is bitcoinscrypt.io. Bitcoin Scrypt’s official Twitter account is @theotherbitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Scrypt

Bitcoin Scrypt can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Scrypt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Scrypt should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Scrypt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Scrypt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Scrypt and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.