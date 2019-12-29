Bitcoin SV Trading Up 12.2% This Week (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be purchased for approximately $99.67 or 0.01342724 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Altcoin Trader, Trade Satoshi, OTCBTC and Bitbns. Bitcoin SV has a total market capitalization of $1.80 billion and approximately $597.70 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin SV alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013561 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00193374 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025412 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00123770 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Coin Profile

Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,068,415 coins. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Coinsuper, SouthXchange, Koinex, Trade Satoshi, Cobinhood, YoBit, Indodax, Bitrue, HitBTC, Kucoin, MBAex, Hotbit, Bibox, Coinbit, DragonEX, Bitbns, Kraken, Bitkub, CoinBene, BX Thailand, IDAX, Bittrex, Korbit, Poloniex, Binance, Bithumb, Bitfinex, Bit-Z, WazirX, BigONE, Huobi, FCoin, Altcoin Trader, OTCBTC, CoinZest, CoinEx, Coinsquare, ZB.COM, Gate.io and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin SV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin SV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.