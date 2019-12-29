Bitcoin Zero (BZX) Reaches Market Cap of $41,161.00

Bitcoin Zero (CURRENCY:BZX) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 29th. In the last week, Bitcoin Zero has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Zero coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, Sistemkoin and Crex24. Bitcoin Zero has a total market capitalization of $41,161.00 and approximately $2,144.00 worth of Bitcoin Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin Zero alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013611 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00191116 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.41 or 0.01348144 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025560 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00123673 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Bitcoin Zero Profile

Bitcoin Zero’s total supply is 23,911,166 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Zero is /r/BitcoinZeroOfficial. Bitcoin Zero’s official website is www.bitcoinzerox.net. Bitcoin Zero’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinZer0X.

Bitcoin Zero Coin Trading

Bitcoin Zero can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Crex24 and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.