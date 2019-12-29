BitcoiNote (BTCN) Price Reaches $0.0019 on Top Exchanges

BitcoiNote (CURRENCY:BTCN) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. Over the last seven days, BitcoiNote has traded 16.7% lower against the dollar. One BitcoiNote coin can now be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and STEX. BitcoiNote has a market cap of $21,463.00 and approximately $118.00 worth of BitcoiNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000048 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 122.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC.

BitcoiNote Coin Profile

BitcoiNote is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 18th, 2018. BitcoiNote’s total supply is 11,082,389 coins. BitcoiNote’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoinote_BTCN. The official website for BitcoiNote is www.bitcoinote.org. The official message board for BitcoiNote is medium.com/@bitcoinote.

BitcoiNote Coin Trading

BitcoiNote can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoiNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoiNote should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoiNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

