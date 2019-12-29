Bitcoinus 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $4,855.00 (BITS)

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded up 23.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. Over the last week, Bitcoinus has traded 39.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoinus token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. Bitcoinus has a total market capitalization of $10.00 and approximately $4,855.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoinus alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00057352 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00084793 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000932 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00070131 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7,394.06 or 0.99883759 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001861 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Bitcoinus

BITS is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 17th, 2014. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,294,348 tokens. Bitcoinus’ official website is www.bitcoinus.com. The official message board for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com/blog. Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz.

Buying and Selling Bitcoinus

Bitcoinus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoinus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoinus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoinus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoinus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.