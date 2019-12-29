Bitcore 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1,165.00 (BTX)

Bitcore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. During the last week, Bitcore has traded down 4.4% against the dollar. One Bitcore coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00001755 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, HitBTC, Trade Satoshi and CryptoBridge. Bitcore has a market cap of $2.27 million and $1,165.00 worth of Bitcore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcore alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7,375.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.45 or 0.01754811 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $207.19 or 0.02809075 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.90 or 0.00581639 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011121 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.89 or 0.00635712 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00061159 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00024094 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.61 or 0.00387935 BTC.

Bitcore Coin Profile

Bitcore (BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It launched on April 23rd, 2017. Bitcore’s total supply is 18,010,950 coins and its circulating supply is 17,509,990 coins. Bitcore’s official website is bitcore.cc. The Reddit community for Bitcore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcore Coin Trading

Bitcore can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, QBTC, HitBTC, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Bit-Z, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.