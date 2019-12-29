Bitcore (BTX) Price Hits $0.12 on Major Exchanges

Bitcore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One Bitcore coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00001636 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange and QBTC. Bitcore has a market capitalization of $2.12 million and $1,063.00 worth of Bitcore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcore has traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,386.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $134.55 or 0.01820436 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $212.12 or 0.02870950 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.53 or 0.00589134 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011168 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.53 or 0.00629763 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00062448 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00024190 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.05 or 0.00393214 BTC.

Bitcore Profile

Bitcore (BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2017. Bitcore’s total supply is 18,011,809 coins and its circulating supply is 17,510,850 coins. Bitcore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcore is bitcore.cc.

Buying and Selling Bitcore

Bitcore can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC, Bit-Z, HitBTC, Exrates, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

