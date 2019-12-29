BitCrystals (BCY) Achieves Market Cap of $721,226.00

BitCrystals (CURRENCY:BCY) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. One BitCrystals token can now be purchased for $0.0316 or 0.00000428 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Tux Exchange and Zaif. BitCrystals has a market capitalization of $721,226.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of BitCrystals was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BitCrystals has traded down 8.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013597 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00194355 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.85 or 0.01338750 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000623 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00038133 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025495 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00123892 BTC.

BitCrystals (BCY) is a token. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2015. BitCrystals’ total supply is 22,816,446 tokens. BitCrystals’ official Twitter account is @spellsofgenesis and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitCrystals’ official website is bitcrystals.com.

BitCrystals can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tux Exchange, Bittrex and Zaif. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCrystals directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCrystals should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCrystals using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

