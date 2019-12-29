BitDice Price Hits $0.0283 on Exchanges (CSNO)

BitDice (CURRENCY:CSNO) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. Over the last week, BitDice has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitDice has a market capitalization of $1.98 million and $18.00 worth of BitDice was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitDice token can now be bought for approximately $0.0283 or 0.00000380 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013481 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00188617 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.00 or 0.01321917 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025332 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00124537 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

BitDice Profile

BitDice’s genesis date was August 15th, 2017. BitDice’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BitDice is /r/BitDiceCasino and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitDice’s official Twitter account is @bitdice and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitDice is www.bitdice.me. The official message board for BitDice is medium.com/@bitdice.

Buying and Selling BitDice

BitDice can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC.

