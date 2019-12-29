BitGreen 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $6,440.00 (BITG)

BitGreen (CURRENCY:BITG) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. One BitGreen coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00001428 BTC on popular exchanges including Sistemkoin, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and STEX. During the last seven days, BitGreen has traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitGreen has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and $6,440.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007271 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00022412 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003062 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00021764 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00008599 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $182.51 or 0.02470152 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000295 BTC.

About BitGreen

BITG is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 23rd, 2018. BitGreen’s total supply is 10,007,211 coins. The official website for BitGreen is bitg.org. BitGreen’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BitGreen

BitGreen can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Sistemkoin, STEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGreen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitGreen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitGreen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

