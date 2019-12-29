BitGreen Price Hits $0.10 on Major Exchanges (BITG)

BitGreen (CURRENCY:BITG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. BitGreen has a total market capitalization of $1.01 million and $5,625.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BitGreen has traded up 14.3% against the dollar. One BitGreen coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00001363 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Sistemkoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007253 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00022422 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded up 81.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00027282 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003100 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008468 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $181.41 or 0.02459505 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000309 BTC.

BitGreen Profile

BitGreen (BITG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 23rd, 2018. BitGreen’s total supply is 10,003,836 coins. The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitGreen’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitGreen is bitg.org.

BitGreen Coin Trading

BitGreen can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGreen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitGreen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitGreen using one of the exchanges listed above.

