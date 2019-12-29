BitMax Token (BTMX) Price Reaches $0.0494 on Exchanges

BitMax Token (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. In the last week, BitMax Token has traded up 3.2% against the dollar. One BitMax Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0494 or 0.00000663 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitMax Token has a total market capitalization of $32.89 million and approximately $2.21 million worth of BitMax Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013517 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00189273 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $96.66 or 0.01298576 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00125690 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025227 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

BitMax Token Token Profile

BitMax Token’s total supply is 786,156,379 tokens and its circulating supply is 666,156,379 tokens. The Reddit community for BitMax Token is /r/BitMax. BitMax Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official. BitMax Token’s official website is bitmax.io. The official message board for BitMax Token is medium.com/bitmax-io.

BitMax Token Token Trading

BitMax Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitMax Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitMax Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitMax Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

