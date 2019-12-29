BitSend 24 Hour Volume Hits $230.00 (BSD)

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 29th. One BitSend coin can now be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Upbit, Bittrex and SouthXchange. BitSend has a total market capitalization of $103,152.00 and approximately $230.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitSend has traded down 25.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00051226 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.39 or 0.00601217 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005293 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000213 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00001289 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000059 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitSend Profile

BitSend is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 7th, 2014. BitSend’s total supply is 25,680,625 coins. BitSend’s official website is www.bitsend.info. BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send.

BitSend Coin Trading

BitSend can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia, Upbit, Livecoin, Bittrex and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitSend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitSend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

