BitSend (BSD) Market Cap Hits $100,557.00

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 29th. BitSend has a market capitalization of $100,557.00 and $257.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitSend has traded down 25.7% against the US dollar. One BitSend coin can currently be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Livecoin, Cryptopia and SouthXchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitSend alerts:

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00048644 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.17 or 0.00598784 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005364 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000203 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000056 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 31.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000763 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitSend Profile

BitSend (CRYPTO:BSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 7th, 2014. BitSend’s total supply is 25,674,975 coins. BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send. BitSend’s official website is www.bitsend.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Darksend InstantX “

BitSend Coin Trading

BitSend can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, SouthXchange, Bittrex, Upbit, Livecoin and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitSend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitSend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitSend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitSend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.