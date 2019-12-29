BitStash Trading Up 6.2% Over Last 7 Days (STASH)

BitStash (CURRENCY:STASH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 29th. BitStash has a market capitalization of $27,097.00 and $112.00 worth of BitStash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitStash token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and EtherFlyer. Over the last seven days, BitStash has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00037989 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $452.44 or 0.06037045 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000467 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00029885 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00035449 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002532 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00001158 BTC.

BitStash (CRYPTO:STASH) is a token. It launched on May 11th, 2018. BitStash’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,831,596,769 tokens. BitStash’s official Twitter account is @bitstashco. BitStash’s official message board is bitstash.co/blog. The official website for BitStash is bitstash.co.

BitStash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and EtherFlyer. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitStash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitStash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitStash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

