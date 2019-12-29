BitTorrent (BTT) Reaches Market Cap of $62.39 Million

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 29th. In the last week, BitTorrent has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One BitTorrent token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including Binance and UPbit. BitTorrent has a total market capitalization of $62.39 million and approximately $76.04 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitTorrent alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013499 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00189314 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $102.04 or 0.01361618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025358 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00124802 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

BitTorrent Profile

BitTorrent’s genesis date was January 20th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 212,116,500,000 tokens. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent. BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com.

BitTorrent Token Trading

BitTorrent can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and UPbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTorrent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.