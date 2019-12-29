Blacer Coin (BLCR) 24 Hour Volume Tops $13.00

Blacer Coin (CURRENCY:BLCR) traded down 14.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 29th. Over the last seven days, Blacer Coin has traded 33.4% lower against the dollar. Blacer Coin has a market cap of $201.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of Blacer Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blacer Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Blacer Coin alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.16 or 0.00643094 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005927 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000305 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00001197 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000090 BTC.

About Blacer Coin

Blacer Coin (CRYPTO:BLCR) is a coin. Blacer Coin’s total supply is 831,616 coins and its circulating supply is 164,249 coins. The official website for Blacer Coin is blacercoin.com. Blacer Coin’s official Twitter account is @BlacerCoins. The Reddit community for Blacer Coin is /r/BlacerCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Blacer Coin

Blacer Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Escodex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blacer Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blacer Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blacer Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blacer Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blacer Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.