Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,770,000 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the November 28th total of 3,530,000 shares. Currently, 7.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 215,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.5 days.

Shares of Blackbaud stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.61. The stock had a trading volume of 124,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,348. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.04 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.80. Blackbaud has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $97.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $221.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.36 million. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Blackbaud will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Blackbaud’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.67%.

In other Blackbaud news, CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 2,050 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total transaction of $165,558.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,209 shares in the company, valued at $6,477,678.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sarah E. Nash sold 1,546 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total value of $124,700.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,836 shares in the company, valued at $1,761,291.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,846 shares of company stock worth $311,288. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 13.3% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 3.0% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 6.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lifted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 1.1% in the third quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 21,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the third quarter valued at about $25,000.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BLKB shares. ValuEngine lowered Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub lowered Blackbaud from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Stephens set a $92.00 target price on Blackbaud and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Blackbaud presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, individual change agents, and other charitable giving entities. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud Luminate CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud NetCommunity, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

Further Reading: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.