BlackCoin (BLK) Price Down 10.4% This Week

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 29th. In the last week, BlackCoin has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar. One BlackCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0433 or 0.00000580 BTC on popular exchanges including Bleutrade, Upbit, CoinEgg and Bittrex. BlackCoin has a market capitalization of $2.58 million and approximately $18,345.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BlackCoin alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00022757 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00006061 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000591 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

BlackCoin Coin Profile

BlackCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 59,683,488 coins. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BlackCoin is blackcoin.org. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BlackCoin

BlackCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, LiteBit.eu, CoinExchange, Livecoin, Bittrex, Trade By Trade, CoinEgg, Bittylicious, Tux Exchange, Cryptopia and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlackCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BlackCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlackCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.