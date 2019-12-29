Blakecoin 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $11.00 (BLC)

Blakecoin (CURRENCY:BLC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. Blakecoin has a market cap of $14,441.00 and $11.00 worth of Blakecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blakecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including C-Patex and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, Blakecoin has traded down 25.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Blakecoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,375.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $129.45 or 0.01754811 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $207.19 or 0.02809075 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.90 or 0.00581639 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011121 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.89 or 0.00635712 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00061159 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00024094 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.61 or 0.00387935 BTC.

Blakecoin Profile

BLC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Blake-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 7th, 2013. Blakecoin’s total supply is 24,155,241 coins. Blakecoin’s official Twitter account is @BlakeCoin. Blakecoin’s official website is www.blakecoin.org.

Buying and Selling Blakecoin

Blakecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and C-Patex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blakecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blakecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blakecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blakecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blakecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.