Blakecoin Trading Down 45.5% Over Last 7 Days (BLC)

Blakecoin (CURRENCY:BLC) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 29th. One Blakecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including C-Patex and Cryptopia. Blakecoin has a market cap of $14,252.00 and approximately $11.00 worth of Blakecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Blakecoin has traded 45.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7,378.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $134.08 or 0.01816036 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $212.14 or 0.02873325 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.58 or 0.00590267 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011099 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.51 or 0.00629983 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00062482 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00024170 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.05 or 0.00393467 BTC.

About Blakecoin

BLC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Blake-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 7th, 2013. Blakecoin’s total supply is 24,155,241 coins. Blakecoin’s official website is www.blakecoin.org. Blakecoin’s official Twitter account is @BlakeCoin.

Blakecoin Coin Trading

Blakecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and C-Patex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blakecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blakecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blakecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

