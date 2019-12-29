BLAST (BLAST) 24-Hour Volume Hits $17.00

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded down 14.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. BLAST has a total market cap of $33,206.00 and approximately $17.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BLAST coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and STEX. Over the last seven days, BLAST has traded 25.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

999 (999) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00032600 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003840 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000690 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000126 BTC.

About BLAST

BLAST is a coin. BLAST’s total supply is 55,717,830 coins. The official website for BLAST is blastblastblast.com. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BLAST Coin Trading

BLAST can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLAST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BLAST using one of the exchanges listed above.

