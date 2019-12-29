Block Array (ARY) Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges

Block Array (CURRENCY:ARY) traded down 24.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 29th. Block Array has a market capitalization of $8,123.00 and $447.00 worth of Block Array was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Block Array has traded down 18.9% against the US dollar. One Block Array token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Kucoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00038094 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $440.55 or 0.05931742 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000468 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00029905 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00035567 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001871 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Block Array Token Profile

Block Array (ARY) is a token. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Block Array’s total supply is 88,409,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,430,738 tokens. The Reddit community for Block Array is /r/blockarraygroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Block Array’s official Twitter account is @blockarraygroup. Block Array’s official website is www.blockarray.com.

Block Array Token Trading

Block Array can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block Array directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Block Array should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Block Array using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

