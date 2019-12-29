Block Array Trading 17.3% Lower This Week (ARY)

Block Array (CURRENCY:ARY) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 29th. Block Array has a total market capitalization of $8,292.00 and $344.00 worth of Block Array was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Block Array has traded down 17.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Block Array token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00038012 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $448.66 or 0.06044371 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00029806 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00036208 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001879 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002569 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00001168 BTC.

About Block Array

Block Array (CRYPTO:ARY) is a token. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Block Array’s total supply is 88,409,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,430,738 tokens. The Reddit community for Block Array is /r/blockarraygroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Block Array is www.blockarray.com. Block Array’s official Twitter account is @blockarraygroup.

Block Array Token Trading

Block Array can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block Array directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Block Array should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Block Array using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

