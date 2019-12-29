Block-Logic (BLTG) Price Tops $0.0040

Block-Logic (CURRENCY:BLTG) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 29th. Block-Logic has a market cap of $91,066.00 and approximately $344.00 worth of Block-Logic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Block-Logic has traded 34.3% higher against the US dollar. One Block-Logic coin can now be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange and STEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Block-Logic

BLTG is a coin. Block-Logic’s total supply is 35,045,912 coins and its circulating supply is 22,899,329 coins. Block-Logic’s official Twitter account is @BlockLogicBLTG. Block-Logic’s official website is block-logic.com.

Block-Logic Coin Trading

Block-Logic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block-Logic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Block-Logic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Block-Logic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

