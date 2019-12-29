Blocknet Hits Market Cap of $3.79 Million (BLOCK)

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One Blocknet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.59 or 0.00008013 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and Bittrex. In the last week, Blocknet has traded down 11.1% against the dollar. Blocknet has a total market capitalization of $3.79 million and $6,310.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded down 61% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000079 BTC.

About Blocknet

BLOCK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 20th, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 6,391,964 coins. Blocknet’s official website is blocknet.co. Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Blocknet

Blocknet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocknet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blocknet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

