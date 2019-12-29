Blockpass Hits One Day Volume of $5,934.00 (PASS)

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. Over the last seven days, Blockpass has traded 26.7% lower against the US dollar. Blockpass has a total market cap of $255,916.00 and approximately $5,934.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockpass token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013550 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00192861 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.43 or 0.01347752 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025462 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00124659 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Blockpass Profile

Blockpass’ genesis date was May 31st, 2018. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 tokens. Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Blockpass is blockpass.org. Blockpass’ official message board is medium.com/@blockpass.

Blockpass Token Trading

Blockpass can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockpass should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockpass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

