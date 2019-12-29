Blockpass (PASS) One Day Volume Tops $3,788.00

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 29th. In the last week, Blockpass has traded 18.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Blockpass has a total market capitalization of $283,251.00 and $3,788.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blockpass token can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013499 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00190612 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.01321705 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000612 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00125975 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025198 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Blockpass Token Profile

Blockpass launched on May 31st, 2018. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 tokens. Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Blockpass’ official message board is medium.com/@blockpass. The official website for Blockpass is blockpass.org.

Blockpass Token Trading

Blockpass can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockpass should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockpass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

