BlockStamp Market Capitalization Achieves $2.57 Million (BST)

BlockStamp (CURRENCY:BST) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. One BlockStamp coin can currently be bought for about $0.0982 or 0.00001331 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX, Crex24 and TOKOK. Over the last week, BlockStamp has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. BlockStamp has a total market cap of $2.57 million and $1,064.00 worth of BlockStamp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

999 (999) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00032612 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00001341 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000735 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003882 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000678 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000164 BTC.

About BlockStamp

BlockStamp (CRYPTO:BST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BlockStamp’s total supply is 33,699,863 coins and its circulating supply is 26,156,897 coins. BlockStamp’s official message board is medium.com/blockstamp. The official website for BlockStamp is blockstamp.info. BlockStamp’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BlockStamp

BlockStamp can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOKOK, Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockStamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlockStamp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlockStamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

