BlockStamp Price Reaches $0.0985 (BST)

BlockStamp (CURRENCY:BST) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. One BlockStamp coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0985 or 0.00001331 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, TOKOK and STEX. Over the last week, BlockStamp has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. BlockStamp has a market cap of $2.58 million and approximately $1,074.00 worth of BlockStamp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

999 (999) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00031346 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00001341 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000724 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003949 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000670 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000168 BTC.

About BlockStamp

BlockStamp (CRYPTO:BST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BlockStamp’s total supply is 33,699,045 coins and its circulating supply is 26,156,079 coins. BlockStamp’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. BlockStamp’s official website is blockstamp.info. BlockStamp’s official message board is medium.com/blockstamp.

BlockStamp Coin Trading

BlockStamp can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Crex24 and TOKOK. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockStamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlockStamp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlockStamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

