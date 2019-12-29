Bloom Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $38.00 (BLT)

Bloom (CURRENCY:BLT) traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. One Bloom token can currently be bought for about $0.0243 or 0.00000327 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Upbit, TOPBTC and Bittrex. Over the last seven days, Bloom has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. Bloom has a total market capitalization of $1.30 million and approximately $38.00 worth of Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013479 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00189078 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $99.35 or 0.01331722 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025352 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00124755 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Bloom Profile

Bloom launched on November 10th, 2017. Bloom’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,642,697 tokens. Bloom’s official Twitter account is @BloomToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bloom’s official website is hellobloom.io. The Reddit community for Bloom is /r/BloomToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bloom

Bloom can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, AirSwap, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Upbit, Bittrex, IDEX and TOPBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bloom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bloom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

