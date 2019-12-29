BMO Capital Markets Reaffirms Buy Rating for Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN)

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $29.00 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 38.49% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Northland Securities set a $20.00 target price on shares of Flexion Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLXN opened at $20.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.94. Flexion Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.76 and a one year high of $22.98. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.76.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.01. Flexion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 266.51% and a negative return on equity of 271.22%. The business had revenue of $21.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.85 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Flexion Therapeutics will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLXN. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 8.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,911 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 65.8% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 18,474 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 7,334 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 14.1% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 568,876 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,997,000 after buying an additional 70,468 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 174.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,291 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 23,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

